How to watch Samsung's CES 2024 press conference focused on 'AI for all'

The holidays are over, but there’s one winter tradition left. CES is back, once again turning Las Vegas into a haven for the tech-obsessed. Samsung is holding its annual CES press conference on January 8 at 2PM PT / 5PM ET, a day before exhibitions officially open. Engadget will have a dozen staffers on the ground in Las Vegas, and you can follow along from home by watching the livestream on Samsung’s Global Newsroom site.

Samsung is, of course, a big company with its hands in just about every cookie jar, so you may wonder what the press conference will focus on. And you know the answer already. It’s AI. The presser is titled “AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI”, which manages to somehow squeeze in the term twice.

What we expect

The event will be led by Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, Jong-Hee Han. Samsung has remained fairly tight-lipped regarding the specifics, instead relying on the overarching theme of “AI for all.” Maybe we’ll get more information on the company’s forthcoming chatbot Gauss, which can write emails, code and, well, you know the rest. It can, however, also upscale low-resolution images, which is pretty neat.

According to The Korea Times, Gauss is set to launch in forthcoming Galaxy S24 devices, so CES 2024 would be a great time to make that official. The S24 line is expected to release in mid-January, so in just about a week or so.

Of course, Samsung is primarily a hardware manufacturer, so it’d be strange if it spends the entire keynote on AI. Last year’s press conference found the company announcing everything from a smart oven with an interior camera to MicroLED and 8K televisions. In any event, we don’t have long to wait.

