How to watch TCL unveil its latest devices at CES 2024

It’s CES 2024 week, in case you haven’t noticed, and most of the major players in consumer tech are hosting their own shiny press events. TCL is no exception. The manufacturer is holding a livestream event on January 8 at 2PM ET. You can watch it on the company’s website, just in case you aren’t anywhere near Las Vegas.

What we expect

TCL is a huge company that manufacturers a wide range of devices across multiple product categories, though it’s most famous for its TVs. The company promises to showcase over 100 “cutting-edge products” throughout CES, including QD-Mini LED TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, mobile devices, commercial displays and much more.

More specifically, TCL plans on unveiling “one of the world’s largest” QD-Mini LED TVs during the press conference. It already announced a 115-inch behemoth at IFA back in September, so this one would have to match or exceed that size.

It also promises a spate of new home theater products and a new device ecosystem that’s being advertised as “one of the industry’s first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions.” TCL's being cagey on this one, though the company did say the tech would integrate with smartphones, tablets, smart glasses and other gadgets.

TCL also tends to announce one or two quirky things, like last year’s RayNeo X2 AR glasses. The company has teased something regarding this product for CES, though it remains to be seen if it's a full hardware refresh or just a system update. The company did make an off-hand mention about “powerful AI capabilities.”

Finally, there’s a promise to show off the “latest breakthroughs in display technology.” This likely refers to the company’s NXTPAPER tech, which optimizes displays for the human eye. This platform got a refresh back in February, but it looks like the color paper-like screen technology will be getting even more bells and whistles. In any event, we don’t have long to find out.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.