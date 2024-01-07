How to watch the Panasonic CES 2024 press conference

It's Panasonic's turn to hold a CES 2024 press conference. The Japanese company, which dabbles in a wide range of products, is set to hold its showcase at 1PM ET on January 8. You'll be able to watch all of the Panasonic CES announcements live on the company's website.

What we expect

Sustainable energy will be a main concern of Panasonic's showcase, according to a statement the company put out ahead of the show. The brand also plans to discuss its "circular economy initiatives designed to optimize the use of natural resources." Helping people to live healthier and more comfortable lives is a focus for Panasonic, which pledges to help people "discover a world of holistic wellbeing." In addition, it plans to highlight its Green Impact initiative, which involves reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

There's always a chance that Panasonic may have some consumer-focused wares to reveal as well. We could see some of the company's latest cameras during its press conference, as was the case last year. Panasonic may also divulge more about its efforts to make batteries for electric vehicles, including Tesla models.

