How Walter Mondale transformed the vice presidency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Alter
·Contributor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candidate for president Walter Mondale on the campaign trail at San Jose State University September 4, 1984. (Brant Ward/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Walter Mondale at San Jose State University in 1984 during his campaign for the presidency. (Brant Ward/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

After Walter Mondale got creamed by Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, he ran into George McGovern, who had lost to Richard Nixon in a landslide 12 years earlier. “How long does it take to get over this?” Mondale asked. McGovern replied, “I’ll let you know.”

“Fritz” Mondale loved telling that story, and his self-deprecating wit made him a beloved figure in the Democratic Party. History is hard on losers, but even before he died Monday at the age of 93, the onetime boy wonder of Minnesota politics began achieving at least a modest form of vindication. His brand of compassionate, pro-union, expansive liberalism is back in fashion. And the George Floyd case in his hometown reminds us of his pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

Throughout his career, Mondale was always a pragmatist. In the summer of 2019, we chatted at a Virginia event for the Carter Center, Jimmy Carter’s post-presidential organization. At the time, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (a former Mondale intern) and former Vice President Joe Biden were trailing more progressive candidates.

Mondale strongly backed Klobuchar and later Biden. Wolfing down a hamburger, he chuckled and said, “I woke up this morning, looked in the mirror and said, ‘Fritz, you’re a moderate.’”

From his early days in his 20s, when he worked with his mentor, Hubert Humphrey, to drive communists out of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Mondale understood that politics is the art of the possible.

Sens. Walter Mondale (at left) and Hubert Humphrey applaud a fellow DFLer, Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson, during Anderson&#39;s inaugural message on January 8, 1975, (Kent Kobersteen/Minneapolis Tribune via AP)
Sens. Walter Mondale and Hubert Humphrey at Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson's inaugural message in 1975. (Kent Kobersteen/Minneapolis Tribune via AP)

In the Senate, where he served from 1964 until 1976, he amassed a liberal voting record but earned trust across the aisle and a reputation as a bridge builder. He wrote the landmark Fair Housing Act of 1968, which bans discrimination in housing, and shepherded it to passage — a bill that, along with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, made up what is sometimes called the “Second Reconstruction.”

Mondale had witnessed how President Lyndon Johnson demeaned Humphrey when the latter served as vice president, and at first he was reluctant to go on the 1976 Democratic ticket as Carter’s running mate. He relented when Carter promised to break precedent and give him real responsibilities.

Mondale was the first vice president to have an office in the West Wing (without it, he quipped, “you might as well be in Baltimore”); the first to be in the military chain of command (“Boy, did that change the attitude of the Pentagon”); the first to have a weekly lunch with the president; the first with walk-in privileges in the Oval Office; and the first, and so far only, to be described by his boss as the “assistant president.”

President Jimmy Carter (L) and Vice President Walter Mondale in the President&#39;s private office, May 1977 in Washington, DC. (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)
President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale in the president's private office in 1977. (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Carter informed senior staffers: “If you get an order from Fritz, it’s as if it's an order from me.” He added that if any of them followed the historical pattern and tried to sideline the veep, they would be fired.

Mondale told me that Carter “executivized” and thus revolutionized the office of the vice presidency. This became arguably the most significant strengthening of the American constitutional system since the end of World War II.

Carter and Mondale developed a strong and enduring personal relationship. Mondale’s advice was sometimes wrong (letting the shah of Iran into the U.S. for medical treatment, which led to the seizure of American hostages in Tehran), sometimes right (telling Carter that imposing a grain embargo on the Soviet Union after the 1980 invasion of Afghanistan would be ineffective) and always brutally candid.

In the summer of 1979, long lines at gas stations caused Carter’s popularity to plummet. “You have a style problem,” Mondale told the president, with others in the room, at Camp David, where Carter was preparing his infamous “malaise” speech (though he never used that word). “You can’t uplift people.”

Vice President Walter Mondale chairs a meeting of the Energy Task Force in Washington D.C., June 27, 1979. From left are: Alvin Alm of the Department of Energy; Jack Watson, assistant to the president; Mondale; Stuart Eizenstat, assistant to the president for domestic affairs;Ernest Olsen of the Interstate Commerce Commission and Dan O
Vice President Walter Mondale chairs a meeting of the Energy Task Force in Washington D.C., in 1979. (Harvey Georges/AP)

When Carter took Mondale for a walk around the grounds at Camp David, he found his vice president “quite distraught.” That month, Mondale seriously considered resigning, or at least announcing that he would not be on the ticket in 1980. He chose to stay and fight, and felt especially aggrieved by Sen. Edward Kennedy’s futile effort to deny Carter renomination.

Four years later, Mondale won the Iowa caucuses but was upset by Sen. Gary Hart in the New Hampshire primary. He eventually limped to the nomination before being pummeled by Reagan. Covering the campaign for Newsweek, I was struck by the contrast between the private and public Mondale.

In private, he was warm and funny, with a sophisticated analysis of the challenges facing the country; in public, he was wooden and formulaic, with the same inability to uplift audiences that he had seen in Carter.

Last winter I was fortunate enough to see the private, unassuming Mondale on a Zoom call with a handful of former Carter aides. There he was at home like the rest of us, smiling over shared memories and worrying about how President Trump was hurting the country.

When I heard he was ailing, I thought of him in the context of the murder of George Floyd. For more than 70 years, Walter Mondale fought for civil rights in Minnesota and beyond. After the verdict, he would want us to carry on his work and build a better, more just America.

Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, photographed at his Mill District condo on Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Mondale in 2019. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden said in 2015 he learned how to be a good vice president from Walter Mondale

    During the tribute, Biden thanked Mondale and Carter, who were both in attendance, for being the model relationship between a president and a VP.

  • Higher petrol prices drive up cost of living in March

    The cost of living rose to 0.7% in March, from 0.4% in February, as fuel, transport and clothes prices increased.

  • New St. Louis mayor pledges to fight all discrimination

    Tishaura Jones has called systemic racism the biggest obstacle to progress in St. Louis, and the city’s new mayor used her inauguration speech on Tuesday to pledge to fight back against all types of discrimination. Jones was sworn in during a coronavirus-mandated socially distanced ceremony at City Hall that included fewer than 100 people on the first-floor, seated six feet apart, though many others watched from balconies. Jones, a Democrat, is St. Louis’ third Black mayor, but the first Black woman to lead the city.

  • Murder charge filed in 1985 Johnson County cold case, prosecutors say

    Gary Watson, 29, was stabbed to death on March 13, 1985, in Roeland Park. The case was unsolved for decades.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences. Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened, but the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn't given more time to comply and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

  • U.S. Supreme Court doubts 'green cards' for some protected migrants

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to let people who have been allowed to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds apply to become permanent residents if they entered the country illegally. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by a married couple from El Salvador who were granted so-called Temporary Protected Status of a lower court ruling that barred their applications for permanent residency, also known as a green card, because of their unlawful entry. The case could affect thousands of immigrants, many of whom have lived in the United States for years.

  • 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead

    Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Indonesian military says submarine with 53 aboard disappeared near Bali

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people onboard, the military said Wednesday.

  • Democrats push forward 'Civilian Climate Corps' with support from Biden and AOC

    Both the White House and progressives in Congress support a program that would hire Americans to work on climate-related projects across the country.

  • Jury's swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

    After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd ended swiftly: barely over a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty — and Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades when he is sentenced in about two months in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. “Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd's younger brother Philonise said at a joyous family news conference where tears streamed down his face as he likened Floyd to the 1955 Mississippi lynching victim Emmett Till, except that this time there were cameras around to show the world what happened.

  • Reigning Mrs. World resigns after controversy involving an arrest

    The reigning Mrs. World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organization running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs. Sri Lanka event.

  • In war-torn Syria, Assad makes bid for 4th presidential term

    President Bashar Assad formally announced Wednesday he will run for reelection in war-torn Syria, and was expected to win a fourth seven-year term in the largely symbolic May 26 vote. The elections would be the second held during the course of the country's 10-year conflict and the second following a constitutional change that allows for multiple candidates to run for the top job. Many Western countries have placed Assad and his allies on a sanctions list and view the elections as a sham aimed at giving the incumbent president a veneer of legitimacy.

  • Israel picks Amazon's AWS, Google for flagship cloud project

    Israel's government chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military. Amazon and Google beat out Microsoft, Oracle and IBM in the tender for the four phase project known as "Nimbus", the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. They will establish local cloud sites in Israel with an initial investment of 4 billion shekels ($1.2 billion).

  • U.S. to run out of enthusiastic vaccine-takers in 2-4 weeks

    Data: CivicScience; Chart: Axios VisualsThe U.S. will probably run out of adults who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated within the next two to four weeks, according to a KFF analysis published yesterday.Between the lines: Vaccine hesitancy is rapidly approaching as our main impediment to herd immunity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It appears we are quite close to the tipping point where demand for rather than supply of vaccines is our primary challenge," the authors write."Federal, state, and local officials, and the private sector, will face the challenge of having to figure out how to increase willingness to get vaccinated among those still on the fence, and ideally among the one-fifth of adults who have consistently said they would not get vaccinated or would do so only if required."Related: Republicans who say they don't want to get the vaccine are becoming only more resistant, the Washington Post reports."The further we go into the vaccination process, the more passionate the hesitancy is," Frank Luntz, a longtime GOP communications expert, said after a Zoom focus group session last weekend. "If you've refused to take the vaccine this long, it's going to be hard to switch you."Participants in the focus group said they were concerned by the prospect of booster shots, and most said they would want a fake vaccination card.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Twelve U.S. states urge Biden to back phasing out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035

    The governors of a dozen U.S. states including California, New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina called on President Joe Biden on Wednesday to back ending sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a dramatic shift away from fossil fuels. Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan calls for $174 billion in spending and tax credits to boost electric vehicles (EVs) and charging networks but does not call for phasing out gasoline-powered passenger vehicles. In a letter that was seen by Reuters, the governors, which also include those of Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State and Rhode Island, urged Biden to set standards "to ensure that all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035 with significant milestones along the way to monitor progress."

  • Biden news - live: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’