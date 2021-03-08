How your 2020 taxes could affect the size of your next stimulus check

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter
·3 min read

With another stimulus bill on the verge of going into law halfway through tax season, filing now or later may affect how much you get in your next stimulus check.

If your income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, you should file immediately online. But if it increased, you might consider waiting until the payments are issued before filing your federal tax return.

"It probably is beneficial if your 2020 income is less than your 2019 to file your tax return immediately," Lewis Taub, a certified public accountant and New York director of tax services at Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors, told Yahoo Money. "If you don't do that and you miss the actual cutoff point, you'll be able to get the difference of what you were actually owed on the 2021 return."

Stimulus Check: USA government check, payment
Stimulus Check: USA government check, payment Photo: Getty Creative

If your 2020 income was below $80,000 for single filers and $160,000 for joint filers, you would be eligible for some amount of the potential third round of $1,400 stimulus checks, according to the Senate version of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that passed the chamber on Saturday. The bill heads back to the House to vote on the amended version before going to the president for his signature.

If you file your return now electronically online, the Internal Revenue Service may be able to process it and use it to determine your eligibility for the next payment. Filing a paper return may take eight to 10 weeks, according to Taub, which is not fast enough.

Read more: Here's what to do if you haven't gotten your stimulus check

If you're too late, you likely will be able to claim the difference or your whole stimulus check on next year's tax return. Taxpayers can claim any outstanding amount for the first and second stimulus checks using the Recovery Rebate Credit when filing their 2020 taxes.

'A situation where you shouldn't have gotten a stimulus payment'

If your income increased to above those same thresholds, hold off on filing your return until after the IRS issues the new round of payments. Otherwise, you may not be eligible for a third payment or you may get a smaller amount. By waiting, you can get a bigger payment and won't have to return it.

"You may be in a situation where you shouldn't have gotten a stimulus payment at all or you got a bigger stimulus payment," Taub said."If you get more than you should have, you don't have to return the money."

But holding off on your taxes to get a bigger stimulus payment may not be the best decision for some. If the government owes you a large refund and you need the money now, filing your taxes sooner rather than later is paramount, according to Taub.

"All kinds of factors that have to be taken into account when making the determination which will be the better year to get the most amount of money from the third stimulus check," he said.

President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed the House last week and is expected to be put for a vote in the Senate this weekend. If passed, the package would go back to the House to vote on the amended version and then sent to the president to be signed.

Lawmakers are aiming to pass the package by March 14 when key federal unemployment programs expire, leaving millions of Americans with no benefits.

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    The bill that passed the Senate makes payments harder to get. Your tax return might help.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Who Won't Get a Third Stimulus Check Under the New Senate Plan?

    The Senate passed a new third stimulus check plan that would reduce the number of people eligible for a $1,400 payment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade higher, Treasury yields extend gains

    Stocks mostly rose and Treasury yields climbed further Monday morning after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package including $1,400 stimulus checks

    The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 50-to-49 to pass the "American Rescue Plan" through reconciliation.

  • $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill may unleash households on the stock market: Goldman Sachs

    Yahoo FInance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what the Covid relief bill means for the stock market.

  • The Current Plan for a $1,400 Third Stimulus Check

    Here's what you need to know about the stimulus check plan in President Biden's COVID-relief package.

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Batherson, Senators defeat Flames 4-3 in shootout

    Drake Batherson scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White scored in regulation for the Senators. “I thought we played a good game even when (the Flames) made their push in the third,” White said.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Adalja: CDC guidance for coronavirus vaccine recipients will be 'cautious and conservative'

    Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss reports that CDC is finalizing guidance for vaccinated patients.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How Canadian soldiers set 2 records for longest sniper kill during the first major battle in Afghanistan

    Operation Anaconda demonstrated the skill and bravery of US special-operations forces, their international partners, and local Afghan fighters.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • New Zealand 'not likely' to become a republic in wake of Harry and Meghan interview, says Jacinda Ardern

    New Zealand's prime minister says the country is “not likely” to become a republic in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, as Commonwealth countries face calls for the removal of the Queen as Head of State. Jacinda Ardern was asked whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given her pause about New Zealand's constitutional ties to Britain. "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly," she said. New Zealand is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign. But discontent is bubbling elsewhere - #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dose, report says. Officials say nobody needs a booster shot.

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Biden nominates female generals who were passed over by the Pentagon because they feared Trump's reaction

    Pentagon officials reportedly believed former president Donald Trump would oppose the promotion of female generals.

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • Prince Harry says Diana would be sad and angry that he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey he thinks his mother would have been "very angry with how this has panned out" and sad that it did.