Howard Burroughs sentenced to prison in connection to 2020 Wellsville homicide

A fifth person is headed to state prison for the brutal beating death of a Wellsville man nearly three years ago.

Allegany County Court Judge Thomas P. Brown on Wednesday sentenced Howard M. Burroughs to a determinate term of five years in prison and three years post-release supervision after Burroughs pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted gang assault in connection to the March 2020 death of Nicholas A. Burdge.

Prior to pleading guilty in September to the single felony count, Burroughs had been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree gang assault and first-degree kidnapping.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, a determinate sentence, or “flat” sentence, is one in which the sentencing court is authorized to set a maximum term of incarceration. Under 1998’s “Jenna’s Law,” determinate sentences must also include a separate period of post-release supervision.

Investigators: Burdge brutally beaten and body dumped

New York State Police arrested eight people after Burdge's battered body was discovered March 22, 2020 off the shore of the Genesee River by Jack Bridge Road in the Town of Willing.

In recounting the fatal attack, law enforcement officials said the 23-year-old Burdge was restrained in a chair and beaten to death inside his Main Street residence in Wellsville. Prosecutors said his body was then wrapped in a sheet and plastic garbage bags and dumped in the river.

Authorities have not detailed a motive for the attack.

Four defendants pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Four other Wellsville residents, Dylan L. Coomer, Lawrence C. Haxton III, Brandon Poehmel and Justin L. Darden, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and were handed state prison sentences.

Coomer, who was 27 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 16 years in prison and four years post-release supervision.

Haxton, 36, received a 10-year prison sentence and five years post-release supervision.

Poehmel, who was 22 when charged, received a determinate sentence of 15 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.

Darden was sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision. Darden was a minor at the time of the crime but was not granted youthful offender status.

Three plead guilty to lesser charges

Three other Wellsville residents pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Richelle L. Kyser, 28, pleaded guilty to felony tampering with physical evidence. She was sentenced to five years probation, including six months of electronic home monitoring.

Kristopher Delill, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and received five years probation.

Additionally, an 18-year-old youthful offender who was 17 at the time of the offense pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Sentencing information for the youth has not been released.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Wellsville man sentenced to prison in Nicholas Burdge killing