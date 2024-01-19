Howard County class sizes to increase by 2, as at least 348 staff positions are cut

Jan. 19—By Thomas Goodwin Smith — thsmith@baltsun.com

Acting Howard County Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes unveiled his proposed $1.13 billion operating budget to the public for the first time Thursday during a presentation to the Board of Education. In addition to eliminating 348.75 full-time staff positions, which Barnes announced last week, the budget also proposes increasing all classroom sizes by two students.

Of the positions targeted for elimination, 145 are directly related to classroom size, Barnes said during his presentation. The cuts, along with increased students per class, would save the school system $9.5 million, Barnes said.

Another 101 positions marked for elimination are related to school-based programs, and their elimination would save $15.1 million, Barnes said. Additionally, cutting 102 positions related to programs outside of school settings is expected to save $22 million, he said.

"The shifting process is extremely difficult and unnerving for hundreds of staff who are currently learning that their positions are being proposed to be eliminated," Barnes said. "Furthermore, depending on realized adjustments in revenues, we may need to propose additional positions for elimination to make up for the decrease in revenue."

Board of Education President Jennifer Mallo said Thursday that reducing staff is a difficult process filled with heartache.

"I'm going to acknowledge the heartbreak that many of you are feeling," Mallo said. "Many of you have expressed that you have felt like this is your family, these are the people you work with day in and day out, the ones you rely on, and it feels like you're cutting off a family member. I only have a sense and can only imagine how difficult it has been."

Eliminating positions is necessary, Barnes said, because the county public school system is navigating a $103.8 million budget gap, made up of a $32.1 million revenue decrease paired with $71.7 million in mandated and priority expenditures.

Since "a significant portion of our budget is staff, we cannot address the structural financial challenges without impacting staff," Barnes said Jan. 11.

To overcome the gap, Barnes proposed using all of the remaining $10.2 million in the school system's reserves and also asking the county government to provide $47 million above its mandated "maintenance of effort," funding. Even if the county executive and County Council agree to that number, that leaves the school system with a $46.6 million deficit.

The school system's county funding grew by $47 million last year, marking the largest ever single-year increase in local funding.

The budgeting process will work differently this year, Barnes said on Thursday. Budget work sessions will explore programs and related budgetary options, rather than going through the budget line-by-line. Barnes said he is focusing on balancing the budget from the beginning instead of offering up an "aspirational" budget first and waiting for the board to make needed cuts at the end of the budget cycle in May. He said that the previous strategy resulted in an "emotionally charged process at the end," and undesirable decisions such as using one-time funds to pay for recurring costs.

Last year, school board members Jacky McCoy, Linfeng Chen and Robyn Scates called for a more efficient school budgeting process. Only McCoy voted against the $1.1 billion fiscal 2024 budget, which passed 6-1. Howard County Council members also last year expressed dissatisfaction with the school system's budget process.

Barnes was scheduled to introduce the entire proposed $1.13 billion operating budget for next fiscal year on Jan. 11, but he said the "significant challenge" of this year's budget process caused him and his staff to step back and announce a different strategy from past years' budget cycles.

"We're asking how this budget serves our students," Barnes said.

About $71.7 million in new costs will fund legal mandates, contractual commitments, and other priorities, Barnes said on Thursday.

As required by the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, $3.5 million would fund instructional technology, $2.1 million would pay for National Board certification, $200,000 would support college and career readiness, and $31,446 would be allocated to workforce development costs. $3 million would fund 55.6 full-time prekindergarten staff positions, as required by the Blueprint.

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future is a multibillion-dollar public school reform effort entering the second year of its decade-long rollout. It is designed to make Maryland's schools among the highest performing in the country by redesigning the public education funding formula, providing more time for teachers to plan lessons and develop skills outside the classroom, and offering universal prekindergarten for 3-year-olds, among other initiatives.

Expenses related to contractual obligations include an $18.6 million health insurance price increase, $1.1 million for other insurance, $9 million for student transportation contract costs, $2.9 million for benefits related to new positions, and $302,109 to create two new grade 11 positions at Guilford Park High School.

Other priorities that represent a funding increase in the fiscal 2025 proposed budget include $25.8 million in employee compensation, $2.6 million in utility costs, $1 million for technology contracts, and $800,000 for the student technology device delivery model. Funding for 51.5 new full-time positions in special education would cost $7.3 million, while $559,470 would fund 7.2 new full-time positions related to enrollment-based staffing adjustments, $537,935 would fund three new positions related to board requests, and $1.5 million would fund 13 new positions amid the expiration of pandemic-related grants.

"My proposed budget reflects just one budget-balancing scenario throughout the board's work sessions this spring I look forward to collaborating," Barnes said.

The school system will host its first public hearing on the budget Jan. 25; the school board's first budget work session is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Budget adoption is set for Feb. 29, after which it will be forwarded to the county. In April, the county executive will submit his proposed fiscal 2025 budget to the County Council, and in May the Board of Education and County Council will host additional work sessions. The final budgets will be adopted at the end of May.

