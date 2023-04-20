Howard County Re-entry Court graduates 4

Apr. 20—Kokomo resident Jamie Fawcett remembers the days when she would wake up in a run-down camper. No electricity. No running water.

At that point, she had pretty much lost everything, she told the Tribune.

Yet she still looked everywhere for her next drug "fix."

Getting involved with the wrong crowd almost cost Fawcett her life, she noted, but that was then.

These days, Fawcett is a homeowner with a steady job and a reliable vehicle.

She's proud of how far she's come and she said she has the Howard County Re-entry Court to thank for that.

And on Monday, with family, friends and court officials in attendance, Fawcett was able to take the next step of her journey during the re-entry court graduation ceremony inside the Kokomo YMCA.

According to the county's government website, the re-entry court is a "post- conviction program ordered as a condition of community supervision" and "may be entered through a request for a sentence modification or as a result of violation of community supervision."

Upon completion of the program — which lasts anywhere from 1-3 years — individuals are then able to have their sentences modified to unsupervised probation.

Along with Fawcett, three others — Thomas Terry, Devon Rush and Jaide Spencer — also graduated the program on Monday, all with their own unique stories of how they got in trouble and how they found the strength to embrace a better future.

Terry smiled when he said he was from Detroit, Michigan, but his face then turned serious when he began to talk about his upbringing.

"I've come a long way," he said. "Growing up in poverty, I learned a lot of things that I shouldn't have probably learned. I developed anxiety and depression and PTSD being exposed to a lot of things. Being in the system, and then finding this program, I had to re-program myself to be a productive citizen.

"Now I'm brand new," Terry added while smiling. "I'm grateful today for being in the program and living better. I have a bank account. I never had a bank account, and I'm almost 50 years old. I got a nice home, so there were a lot of benefits in this program for me. I'm just a changed man."

Story continues

For Rush, he said he was looking at 30 years in prison for his drug offenses. And due to the dangerous situation he was in, his children ended up in foster care while he was falling into a pit he felt he couldn't escape from.

Now, Rush drives trucks for IMI and he's been reunited with his children.

"I feel like I hit the lottery," Rush told the Tribune. "I'm very thankful for the grace that's been bestowed upon me. It's a second chance at life. ... I believe Yahweh has done everything. I believe he touched everybody's hearts. I believe he pushed me in the direction that gave me a second chance. I believe he lined all these individuals (re-entry court team) up together for me."

And Spencer said she feels the same way about her own journey.

Sentenced to 20 years in prison for dealing illicit drugs, Spencer said she was spiraling out of control.

But when she petitioned for the re-entry court program and a sentence modification, then-Howard County Superior Court 1 Judge Bill Menges granted it.

The Howard County Re-entry Court and the Howard County Drug Court began under Menges, and he has presided over the graduation ceremonies for several years.

This ceremony was no different.

Though Menges is no longer the presiding judge over Howard Superior Court 1 — that title now belongs to Judge Matt Elkin — many of the individuals in the court's two problem solving programs entered those programs under Menges' tenure, and his appearance Monday was a special surprise.

"It seemed like when I was in court, he was the only person that wanted to give me a chance," Spencer noted. "So I'm so grateful for him. I did the program and now I'm in college. I'm halfway through my associate's degree and I couldn't even imagine doing drugs at this point. I think today is now just the start of the rest of my life."