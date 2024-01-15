Howard County father fatally shoots his two children then himself, police say

A Glenelg man fatally shot his two teenage children and then turned the gun on himself, according to Howard County police.

The deaths of Christopher Zanski, 42, his 17-year-old son Braden and 15-year-old daughter are being investigated as a double murder and suicide, according to a Howard County Police Department news release.

The bodies of all three were found inside their home on the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

There are no indications that anyone was involved in the shootings, the release said, adding that a motive is unknown at this time.