Howard County high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for Feb. 5-10

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out three game balls to the top performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Marriotts Ridge wrestling: The Mustangs captured the Class 3A South Region dual title on Thursday with wins over Digital Harbor in the semifinal and Atholton in the final. It is the program's second straight title and the second in program history.

Honorable mentions

Chapelgate boys basketball: The Yellow Jackets won each of their games last week defeating Friends in overtime and coming back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat St. John's Catholic Prep.

Glenelg Country boys basketball: The Dragons won all three of their games last week over St. Vincent Palotti, Loyola-Blakefield and Gilman. Glenelg Country's offense averaged 71.7 points per game in that stretch.

Game balls

No. 1: Logan Ruehl, Mt. Hebron, indoor track and field, senior

Ruehl continued a strong senior indoor season. After winning the shot put at the Howard County championships, Ruehl also won the event at the 3A East Regional. He threw a personal-record 50 feet, 0.5 inches.

No. 2: Braden Sauritch, River Hill, boys basketball, senior

Sauritch played an integral role in River Hill's wins over Howard and Wilde Lake last week. He averaged 27.5 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists and five steals per game in the two victories. He began the week with a season-high 35-point performance against the Lions.

No. 3: Julian Sabbat, Chapelgate, boys basketball, senior

Sabbat led the Yellow Jackets in each of their wins. He began the week with a dominant 28-point, 13-rebound and three-block performance over Friends. The senior maintained that momentum in Chapelgate's comeback win Friday with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

