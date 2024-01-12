Howard County man sentenced to two years after threatening LGBTQ+ group and two state delegates

Jan. 11—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

January 11, 2024 at 8:11 p.m.

A Howard County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday for calling and threatening a LGBTQ+ advocacy group and state delegates from Maryland and Virginia.

Adam Michael Nettina, 34, of West Friendship made death threats, among other threats, against a LGBTQ+ advocacy group as well as threatened Maryland and Virginia delegates that support transgender people, the Maryland U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday.

"During today's sentencing hearing, Mr. Nettina expressed remorse and apologized for the actions which led to the criminal charge to which he pled guilty," Joseph Murtha, Nettina's attorney, said in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

"He fully accepted responsibility for his behavior. Mr. Nettina, myself and his family are grateful that the judge considered the mitigation offered and limited the period of incarceration rather than agreeing with the sentence requested by the prosecution."

On March 28, 2023, a LGBTQ+ group received a voicemail from Nettina referencing a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, where a transgender woman killed multiple people, according to court documents.

Nettina said in the message, "We'll cut your throats... We'll put a bullet in your head... You're going to kill us? We're going to kill you ten times more in full," according to court documents.

On March 31, 2022, Nettina responded to a Maryland delegate's Facebook post, which supported transgender people and said, "I'm sending my love and support to all my friends on this #TransDayofVisibility. You are seen. You are valid, and you are loved. Don't let anyone tell you differently," according to the plea agreement.

Nettina said in a message to the delegate that he's "begun the formal process of getting you excommunicated" from the Catholic Church, according to his plea agreement.

Nettina continued to verbally attack and threaten the delegate on Facebook when the delegate was elected as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates on Nov. 8, 2022, according to his plea agreement.

Along with the Maryland delegate, Nettina threatened a Virginia delegate after an October 2022 interview was published that showed the delegate advocating for the prevention of abuse toward transgender people, according to his plea agreement.

Nettina sent an email to the delegate's press inbox and threatened them. Nettina called them a terrorist as well as incited violence against this person, according to his plea agreement.

"This defendant targeted and threatened members of the LGBTQI+ community and their allies, instilling fear and promoting violence toward a heavily targeted community," Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the justice department's civil rights division, said in a news release.

"This sentence underscores the Justice Department's commitment to combating threats against public officials and protected communities. We will work tirelessly to expunge the growing threat posed by bias-motivated acts of violence directed at the LGBTQI+ community and their allies."

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—