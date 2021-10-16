Howard County police arrest armed man outside Columbia mall

Howard County police say a man with a gun was taken into custody outside The Mall in Columbia Friday night.

Police were called around 7:06 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun outside the Lidl grocery store in the 10400 block of Little Patuxent Parkway, according to authorities.

The subject was not threatening anyone nor attempting to rob a store and there were no injuries reported, said Seth Hoffman, a police spokesman.

Police arrested the man, who has not been identified, around 7:54 p.m., according to law enforcement.

Police had cordoned off an area in the parking lot outside of Lidl around 8:30 p.m., surrounding a dark sedan with crime scene tape.

Authorities said charges have not yet been filed.