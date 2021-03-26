Howard County police charge 15-year-old as adult with attempted murder in Columbia

Mar. 26—Howard County police have charged a 15-year-old as an adult in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Columbia, the department announced Thursday.

Police said the Columbia male shot a relative, also 15, with whom he had an "ongoing dispute" on March 6, according to a department news release.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and is charged with two felonies — first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault — and two misdemeanors — second-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a minor. The maximum penalty for attempted first-degree murder is life in prison.

Howard police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn wrote in an email Thursday afternoon that "all juvenile or adult charges are applied according to state law." In Maryland, children ages 14 and older are to be charged as adults if they are alleged to have committed a crime that, if done by an adult, is punishable by life in prison.

Police said officers were called to the 9400 block of Brett Lane around 3 p.m. March 6 after a report that someone had been shot in the torso. After an investigation, police believe the two boys planned to meet to "address their disagreement."

The boy who was shot was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He was in critical condition after the shooting but is stable now, police said Thursday.

The teen who was arrested is in the Howard County Detention Center and is waiting for his bond determination hearing Friday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 9 in Howard Court District Court. No attorney is listed for him in charging documents.