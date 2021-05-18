Howard County police charge 2 young adults with having a loaded gun in Long Reach High School parking lot

May 17—Howard County police arrested two young adults on firearms charges Monday morning after they had a loaded gun in Long Reach High School's parking lot, according to the department.

Police charged Rashad Rudder-Watkins, 18, of Elkridge, and Katherine Mejia, 20, of Glenarden in Prince George's County, with multiple firearms violations, including the possession of a gun on school property.

Police said Rudder-Watkins was being dropped off for class at Long Reach High in Columbia by Mejia when a "domestic incident broke out," according to a police department news release.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

According to the police department, Mejia called 911 at around 9:25 a.m. to report that Rudder-Watkins refused to leave her car, adding that he had a gun. A patrol officer who "happened to be inside the school" on an unrelated call, according to the release, went to the parking lot.

Police then discovered an illegal loaded firearm in the glove compartment, known as a "ghost gun," the release states. The firearm, police said, is untraceable with no serial number and is assembled by different components purchased online.

Rudder-Watkins and Mejia were taken to the Howard County booking center for processing. No electronic court records were available as of 3 p.m. Monday.

This story may be updated.