Howard County Police charge Columbia man with attempted murder in shooting of roomate

Aug. 3—A 55-year-old Columbia man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his roommate, Howard County Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report that Zongping Zhang had shot his roommate, 49-year-old Matthew Ng, at their home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace in the Kendall Ridge neighborhood in the Village of Long Reach.

Ng was taken to Shock Trauma and remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Zhang is being held without bond at Howard County Detention Center. Police said he is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and a weapon violation.