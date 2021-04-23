Howard County Police charge Ellicott City woman with shooting her mother, who remains in critical condition

Apr. 23—An Ellicott City woman is charged with shooting and injuring her mother Thursday night, Howard County police said.

Samantha Marie Myers, 32, is charged in a warrant with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses for shooting her mother, who remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said.

Investigators are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting. Police said Myers' mother was visiting her daughter's home in the 2900 block of Bethany Lane in Ellicott City when she was shot.

Police said Myers was arrested on the scene.

Two children who were also at the home; they were unharmed, but were taken to Johns Hopkins Children's Center as a precaution, police said.

Meyers did not have an attorney listed in online court records Friday.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.