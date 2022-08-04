Howard County Police: Columbia man injured in shooting between roommates Tuesday night; suspect in custody

Aug. 4—A shooting between two Columbia roommates left one man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night, Howard County Police said.

Officers responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report that a man had shot his roommate at the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace in the Kendall Ridge neighborhood in the Village of Long Reaach.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, police said, and the man suspected of shooting him was taken into custody. Police are investigating a motive for the shooting.