Howard County police identify 19-year-old killed in Laurel shooting, offer reward for information

Mar. 31—Howard County police on Wednesday identified the 19-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the 9000 block of Stebbing Way around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of gun shots. Upon arriving, police said they found Justin Xavier Stinson, of Savage, with a gunshot wound to his torso laying on the ground outside of an apartment complex.

Stinson was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police on Wednesday also said they located a "significant amount" of cash and suspected drugs at the scene.

Police said they have increased patrols in the area and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information. Anyone who may have been in the area Tuesday or has any information about the shooting should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.