Howard County Police identify gunman, ex-wife killed in apparent double murder-suicide

Howard County Police identified two of the three individuals who were killed in an apparent double murder-suicide that spanned from Federal Hill to Columbia on Saturday.

Police said Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, who authorities have not yet named, inside a home in South Baltimore. He then traveled to Columbia and gunned down his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, 42.

In a Facebook Live video taken between the killings, Black, who is from the 7600 block of Ironworks Way in Hanover, stood outside an apartment building in Columbia’s Kings Contrivance neighborhood where he says he’s upset about custody issues with both women.

“Anyway, I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head,” he says. “Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy. I can’t go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I’m going to do myself too.”

In that moment, Wendy Black, opens the door.

“Oh, there’s my ex-wife right now,” he says.

Then, the video cuts off.

Shortly after the shooting, police found the Blacks’ two young children unharmed in Rajee Black’s gray BMW in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said the children did not witness the shooting and have been placed in a “safe environment.” The names, ages or gender of the children were not released by police for privacy reasons, the agency said.

On Rajee Black’s Facebook page, where he broadcast the video of his intentions, he posted often about working as a nurse anesthetist.

The shootings unfolded within an hour of one another.

Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District station got a call around 1:30 p.m. about a residential alarm in the 1500 block of Marshall St. When officers arrived, they found the back door of the home kicked in.

Inside the home, officers found a 41-year-old womanshot to death. Baltimore Police have not yet identified the woman.

Howard County Police officers had been dispatched around 2:08 p.m. for shots fired in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia, Llewellyn said. When they arrived at 2:14 p.m., they found Wendy and Rajaee Black dead.

Howard County officers then got a call from their counterparts in Baltimore around 2:22 p.m. about the video, the agency said. Baltimore investigators learned about a video on social media in which the suspect described his intent to commit another homicide in Columbia. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said they notified Howard County police immediately — but it was too late.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

This article will be updated.