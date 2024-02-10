Howard County police investigate fatal shooting of 67-year-old man in Columbia

Feb. 9—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

Howard County police are investigating a homicide after a 67-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night in Columbia.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court at 10:48 p.m. on Thursday after a family member of the victim requested medical assistance.

When officers arrived, they found the 67-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who was identified as Perry Anthony Comeau, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard County police say the shooting was not random, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP.

