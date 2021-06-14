Howard County police investigate Woodbine bank robbery
Howard County police on Monday released surveillance video in an attempt to identify a bank robbery suspect. County police said a man went into the PNC Bank in the 15900 block of Old Frederick Road around 4:21 p.m. on June 7, approached the teller and demanded cash. The teller complied and the suspect fled. No one was injured. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect’s identification.
