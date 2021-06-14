Howard County police investigate Woodbine bank robbery

Reuters

The world record holder and gold medallist at the Rio Olympics, Ledecky made it look effortless in front of a cheering crowd, taking the lead from the first stroke and cruising home in a time of four minutes, 1.27 seconds, more than three seconds clear of her nearest threat. Ledecky just might be the best female swimmer in the world but even she must go through the crucible that is the U.S. Olympic Trails which sees only the top two in each event, as long as they have met the Olympic standard, qualify for the Tokyo Summer Games. With Ledecky racing herself the drama took place well behind her with Paige Madden grabbing the coveted spot ahead of Leah Smith.