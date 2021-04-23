Howard County Police investigating domestic-related shooting in Ellicott City

McKenna Oxenden, Howard County Times, Columbia, Md.

Apr. 23—Howard County Police said Thursday evening that officers were investigating a domestic-related shooting in Ellicott City.

The department said in a tweet that one woman was in "serious" condition after a shooting in the 2900 block of Bethany Lane. Police said a woman is in custody.

Bethany Lane was closed as police investigated, the department said.

