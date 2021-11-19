Howard County police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian on Route 40 in Ellicott City

Nov. 19—Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ellicott City on Thursday night, the department said in a news release.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2021 Toyota Venza was traveling westbound on Route 40 near Greenway Drive when it struck a man in the travel portion of the roadway, police said.

The man was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the department. No one in the vehicle was injured and the man was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection when he was struck, authorities added.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing; no charges have been filed.

The name of the victim will be released once next of kin has been notified, police said.