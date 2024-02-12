Howard County police: Man who killed woman hit, killed by car minutes later

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Howard County police said that a man accused of killing a woman died after a car hit him on Sunday.

The Howard County Police Department (HCPD) said that officers first responded to the 11200 block of Chaucers Ridge Ct. in Laurel just after 7 p.m. for a domestic assault.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was dead.

Family displaced after house fire in Northwest DC

Just minutes later, HCPD got another call to northbound Route 29 near Old Columbia Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man, was killed. The driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene after the crash.

HCPD investigators believe that the man assaulted the woman at his home before running away on foot when the vehicle — which was unrelated — hit him.

Officers were still looking into the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.