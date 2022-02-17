Howard County police seeking other victims after charging former Columbia music school teacher with sexual assault

Feb. 17—A Rockville man was charged this week with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who was his student at the Soundcheck Rock Academy, formerly known as Columbia Rock School, a performance-based music school in Howard County, according to police.

Howard County police have charged Priyant Sundas, 30, of Grosvenor Place, with two counts of sex abuse of a minor and two counts of third-degree sex offense. Sundas was arrested and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, according to a news release.

The assaults took place between 2018 and 2020 during one-on-one music lessons, but the victim recently reported the incidents to police. Sundas was employed by the music school until 2020, and the school is "cooperating fully" with the investigation, according to police.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in this case and are urging anyone with information to contact the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-7867 or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.