Howard County police shoot man, two officers injured while attempting to take group into custody after alleged robbery, police say

Aug. 17—A Howard County police officer shot and wounded a man and two officers were injured as police attempted to take a group of suspects into custody after an alleged robbery Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said four suspects who were wanted on open arrest warrants from other jurisdictions stole a large quantity of merchandise from a store in Elkridge around 3 p.m. Monday. Officers located the suspects and followed them to Life Storage in the 8200 block of Washington Blvd. in Jessup, according to a police news release.

When officers confronted the suspects, they tried to flee in a car, ramming a police vehicle, the release states. The driver of the car was shot by an officer, police said, but his injury isn't believed to be life-threatening. The driver was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by ambulance.

Late Monday night, police said the driver was treated and released from the hospital.

Police found a gun at the scene but said no shots were fired other than the one by the officer.

Two officers were injured while apprehending the suspects, three of whom were uninjured, police said. One officer was taken to Howard County General Hospital, and the other was treated at the scene. Police did not say how the officers were injured.

Outside the storage facility, crime scene investigators continued to survey the scene hours after the shooting. A white sedan inside the police tape had large dents and nearby sat several evidence markers.

No further details were available Monday evening.