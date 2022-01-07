Howard County Public Schools Makes Weather Decision For Jan. 7

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — A two-hour late start has been announced for the Howard County Public School system, which is in a "code blue." All morning sessions of half-day pre-kindergarten and RECC are canceled. School offices will open late. All morning child care programs sponsored by the Columbia Association and the county department of recreation and parks that are held in HCPSS buildings also will be delayed two hours.

COVID testing for staff and student-athletes that normally occurs between 7 and 9 a.m. has been canceled, too. School officials said the situation will be reevaluated at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

