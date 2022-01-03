Howard County Public Schools Make Weather Decision For Jan. 3

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — The Howard County Public School System will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3. Officials made the call Sunday night, citing the predicted winter storm heading toward the region.

The district is under Code Orange Monday, which means all schools are closed including the Digital Education Center. Offices will be open with "liberal leave" in effect. All evening activities involving HCPSS students and staff are canceled for Monday. All community-sponsored programs in HCPSS buildings also are canceled. The staff COVID-19 testing program sites are closed.

Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties are under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The warning calls for 3 to 7 inches of heavy snow, which is likely to make travel very difficult.

During the winter storm warning period, winds may gust as high as 35 mph. The morning or evening commute may be affected. People should keep an extra flashlight as well as food and water with them if they need to travel, officials say. Those walking outside should be extra careful taking their first steps on driveways, stairs and sidewalks, which may be slippery and icy.





This article originally appeared on the Columbia Patch