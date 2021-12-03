Howard County school officials call video of staff punching student ‘upsetting’

Howard County’s school superintendent called an incident captured on video Thursday showing staff restraining and hitting a student in the Howard High School cafeteria “upsetting” and said police and school officials are investigating.

The video shows three adults, an administrator dressed in a suit, and two others in uniforms, holding down a student on the floor of the cafeteria. One of those in uniform punches the student in the head twice and holds on to his hair while the other adult appears to hold the student’s arms down. A third person in uniform, with the words “police” lettered on their back, is holding the student’s feet. The incident occurred as students were sitting a few feet away eating lunch.

The uniformed officers and administrator were intervening after a student had assaulted several others in the cafeteria, according to Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn. The school resource officer, who is a county police officer assigned to the high school, was holding down the student’s feet and was not involved in hitting the student, said Llewellyn. “Preliminary, we do not see any physical actions in the video, or had any witness reports, that indicate the SRO violated policy by using inappropriate force,” Llewellyn said.

“The video will be part of the ongoing police investigation. A determination about possible charges is still pending for both the involved student and the HCPSS security guard. There were no weapons involved in the incident and no one was injured,” she said.

Superintendent Michael J. Martirano issued a statement saying administrators are “working alongside staff and Howard County Police to better understand all of the circumstances. Videos, rumors, and conversations have been occurring throughout our community and many people are understandably upset.”

He asked for the cooperation of students, families and staff as the school system investigates and responds to the fight. “I want to assure all of our families and stakeholders that our student support staff are providing the necessary supports to the students involved as well as students who witnessed the incident.”

Howard High School families were sent an email on Thursday saying that rumors that a weapon was involved are false. “The lockdown was not implemented as a result of a known or rumored weapon,” the statement said.

The school system provided additional security during dismissal at the high school.

“Please know that we take all reports and threats seriously and will continue to work cooperatively with public safety and other agencies to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the statement said.