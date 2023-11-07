Howard County woman arrested after DUI traffic stop uncovers over 200 Oxycodone pills, multiple cellphones

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman for dealing after finding hundreds of pills in her car during a traffic stop.

Courtney M. Miller booking photo (Howard County Jail)

The release said 911 dispatch received a report of a potentially intoxicated driver traveling north on Dixon Road from Lincoln Road around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Deputies responded and located the vehicle within minutes of the call. Police then began a traffic stop due to multiple infractions observed by the driver.

During the course of the stop, a field sobriety test was conducted with “negative results.”

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Courtney M. Miller of Kokomo.

Evidence from the traffic stop of Miller on Nov. 6, 2023

When officers searched the car they found multiple baggies containing over 214 Oxycodone pills and multiple cellphones.

Miller was taken to the Howard County Jail on preliminary charges:

dealing a scheduled substance, Level 3 felony;

maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony;

and possession of a scheduled substance, Class A misdemeanor.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact deputies at (765) 614-3481 or by submitting a tip on the app or their website.

