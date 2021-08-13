Howard Dean: Ron DeSantis is 'an embarrassment to every governor'

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean said Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is an "embarrassment to every governor."

Dean, who once served as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, lashed out against the Sunshine State Republican for his COVID-19 policies after DeSantis implemented an executive order that will strip state funding from school districts that require mask wearing for students in the fall, a move that's been met with resistance within the state.

"I'd give him an 'F,'" Dean said of DeSantis during a segment of MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber. "You know, you'd like to call him a crackpot. No, he's not. [Sen.] Rand Paul is a crackpot because he believes crazy things. DeSantis doesn't even believe what he's talking about. He's totally unfit to govern in any way, and he's an embarrassment to every governor, I mean every governor, both Republicans and Democrats. A guy like this should never be in public authority."

"The good news here for the people of Florida is that people are actually beginning to stand up to this," he added. "In the last 24 hours, there are a number of large school districts that have ignored DeSantis`'s crazy order. DeSantis is doing this to position himself to run for president with the MAGA people. But what he doesn't realize — and he's a smart guy — what he doesn't realize is that COVID sank Donald Trump's presidency, and it's going to sink DeSantis because ... I don't think DeSantis could carry Florida if he ran for president right now."

On Tuesday, Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest district in the state, voted 8-1 to continue its mask mandate despite a threat from DeSantis to withhold funding from institutions that implement such protocols. The school had initially backed down in light of the consequences and agreed to comply with the Republican's directive but reversed course with Tuesday's vote.

"I have a moral responsibility to be my brother and sister’s keepers, even if it means that my salary is taken away," Broward School Board Chairwoman Rosalind Osgood said of the decision. "Even if it means I'm no longer in this seat, my conscience will be at peace because I can sleep at night knowing that I didn't put parochial self-interest before people."

Dean shared similar criticism for the Lone Star State, where a similar battle is brewing between the governor and local school boards.

"Well, Texas is just as bad," he said. "School boards are now refusing to obey Greg Abbott. I mean, these are two of the craziest, [most] incompetent governors in the country, and they're in really big states. There are a lot of people [who are] going to suffer because of this. You know, both these states are essentially being forced by right-wing governors who really don't give a damn except about anybody but themselves. That is very much in the Trump model."

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to take any public school district that implements face-covering mandates to court after he issued a directive months prior forbidding the practice in government entities. His move followed Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins's decision to issue an emergency order requiring the use of face masks in schools, government facilities, and local businesses.

"The judge’s order violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law. GA-38 prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings," Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a joint statement. "It has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations. The Texas Disaster Act clearly states that the Governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court," they warned.

The White House has taken aim at the two governors, as well as Republican leaders of other states, for their handling of the pandemic.

"I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way," President Joe Biden said earlier this month. "The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

Florida saw 20,656 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed on Thursday, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to the New York Times. That same day, Texas experienced 13,079 new cases of the disease, the outlet added.

A representative for DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment about Dean's remarks.

