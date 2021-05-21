Is Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) A Great Investment Choice?

Rhizome Partners, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.5% was recorded by the fund, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +6.2% return and the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REIT Total Return Index that was up by 8.3% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Rhizome Partners, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC), and shared their insights on the company. The Howard Hughes Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based real estate company that currently has a $5.6 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, HHC delivered a 30.63% return, extending its 12-month gains to 117.67%. As of May 19, 2021, the stock closed at $103.11 per share.

Here is what Rhizome Partners has to say about The Howard Hughes Corporation in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Howard Hughes experienced strong gains during the quarter. The company’s Hawaii condo sales continue to improve. We believe that vaccinations and a lack of entertainment competition may make the Seaport in NYC a favored destination for New Yorkers in the summer of 2021. Narratives often drive stock prices. In the last few years, Howard Hughes has been link to 1) a real estate compounder 2) an oil and gas crisis 3) an event driven trade via strategic initiative 4) a pandemic and 5) a millennial homebuying and net migration story. The company has continuously developed and improved their real estate holdings while the market mostly ignored the growth in NAV. Instead, narratives drove the stock price rather than NAV or the growth in NAV over time. Wall Street is currently enamored with everything related to homebuying and net migration stories and Howard Hughes provides excellent exposure to both themes. Our job is to discover companies trading at large discounts to NAV at the start. Equally important, our job is to assess the current narrative and its trajectory and adjust our positions accordingly. We believe the current favorable narrative can last for a while."

Our calculations show that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 31 funds in the third quarter. HHC delivered a 3.12% return in the past 3 months.

