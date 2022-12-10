Howard man pleads not guilty to arson, trespassing following November residential fire

Dec. 9—HOWARD, S.D. — A Howard man was charged after allegedly setting a Miner County residence on fire while two others remained inside on Nov. 14, 2022.

According to court documents, Mark Orem, 64, refused to leave the home and "started a fire in the basement room of a residence" knowing that both victims were present in the home and that "the fire threatened the safety of their persons."

Orem has been charged with multiple reckless burning charges, including second-degree arson, a Class 4 felony.

The documents also note that the residence suffered significant damage, from which he faces an additional intentional damage to property charge. Damage amounts are estimated to be between $100,000 to $500,000. The charge is a Class 3 felony.

Orem also faces assault charges from the alleged arson. Court documents say Orem "attempted, by physical menace or credible threat, to put another in fear of imminent bodily harm" and that both victims feared for their lives because of Orem's actions.

Court documents do not state who the residence involved in the fire belongs to or the relationship between Orem and the victims.

Orem pleaded not guilty to all charges on Dec. 7, 2022.

If convicted, Orem faces up to 10 years imprisonment and fines up to $30,000 for each Class 4 felony, as well as up to 15 years prison time and fines up to $30,000 for the Class 3 felony.