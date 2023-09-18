Howard police arrest Oakland Mills High student who they say brought loaded handgun to school Monday

Sep. 18—A 17-year-old Oakland Mills High School student was arrested Monday after Howard County police say a loaded handgun was found in his bag at the school.

No one was injured and the suspect only threatened one student via private message, the news release said.

According to a news release from the Howard County Police Department, a parent notified the school that the 17-year-old student had sent a threatening message to another student on Sunday night.

When the suspect arrived at school Monday morning, he was immediately taken to the school office, police said, where administrators searched his bag.

The Oakland Mills school resource officer placed the student into custody after the gun was found, the news release said.

Howard County Police Department Director of Public Affairs Sherry Llewellyn said the student was charged, but did not specify the charges or whether he was charged as a juvenile or adult. Llewellyn said police are investigating the firearm's origin and how the student came to possess it.

The student had an "ongoing dispute" and "personal issue" with the student he threatened, Llewellyn said.

All proper steps and protocols were followed in response to the incident, Llewellyn added.