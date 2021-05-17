Howard police investigating 2 separate fatal collisions in Columbia and Ellicott City

May 17—Howard County police are investigating two separate fatal collisions that left a man and a woman dead on Friday.

At 8:48 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Dobbin Road at Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia when it struck a pedestrian crossing Dobbin Road, police said. The pedestrian, Mohammad Hossain, 42, of Columbia, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota, an unidentified man, and a juvenile passenger were uninjured, and police said they remained on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Additionally, police said they are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Ellicott City in which a 41-year-old woman was killed and three people were injured.

At 3:37 p.m., a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Homewood Road near Master's Run when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2019 Kia Soul head-on, police said.

Tiffany Reilly, of Sykesville, the driver and sole occupant of the Kia, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Ford, an unidentified woman, and two juvenile passengers, were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said investigations into the causes of both collisions are ongoing.