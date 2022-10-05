Howard police say threat at River Hill High School was 'a hoax'

Oct. 5—Howard County police said late Tuesday afternoon that they believe a threat called in about River Hill High School earlier in the day was "a hoax."

The Howard County Police Department said there was no evidence of danger at the Clarksville school Tuesday afternoon. A phone call to police just before 2 p.m. reported that a student with a gun and bomb was at the high school. The school went on lockdown at about 1:45 p.m., according to school officials.

At 5:01 p.m., police said the building had been cleared and that no danger had been located. According to the police statement, detectives believe the threat to have been a hoax and they are still investigating the source.

River Hill H.S. has been cleared. No danger was located by police. Detectives believe the phone threat called in this afternoon about a possible gun and bomb at the school was a hoax and are investigating the source. No additional information at this time.

— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) October 4, 2022

Videos posted to social media Tuesday afternoon showed armed law enforcement officers rushing toward the school building during the afternoon and numerous police vehicles parked outside.

This story may be updated.