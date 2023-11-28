Howard residents get first chance to comment on Calvin Ball's proposed 2025 budgets

Nov. 27—The first public hearing on Howard County Executive Calvin Ball's proposed fiscal 2025 budget is set for Dec. 11.

The hearing, intended to allow residents to comment on what county services and institutions should receive funding, will be held online at 6 p.m., Dec. 11. It can be watched live from the Howard County Council's website. The link for the hearing will be listed under Upcoming Events.

"The budget is a reflection of our community's shared priorities," Ball stated in a news release. "This hearing provides a wonderful opportunity for our residents to offer input and make their voices heard as we work to develop the county's FY25 budget.

Fiscal 2025 begins July 1.

Ball is scheduled to present a proposed capital construction budget, which could include money for school and road construction, to the Howard County Council by April 1. Ball's final proposed operating budget will be sent to the council by April 20.

The county's budget process allows residents the opportunity to voice their priorities when it comes to funding for public education, police, fire and rescue, libraries, flood mitigation, road improvements and taxes. County agencies also develop and submit their budget requests to Ball for review.

Budget spending could include requests for additional firefighters, new or expanded programs at Howard County Community College, affordable housing, and grants for nonprofits and businesses still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will review Ball's proposed budgets and hold its own series of public hearings and work sessions. Residents will again have opportunities to comment before the council approves both the capital and operating budgets on or before June 1.

The County Council unanimously approved a $2.16 billion operating budget and a $419.1 million capital improvement program last May for the current fiscal year.

Residents can sign up online to speak at the Dec. 11 hearing by going to www.howardcountymd.gov/budgettestimony. Speakers must sign up individually and testimony is limited to three minutes.

Speakers who have a document or record to submit along with their testimony should email the file to budgettestimony@howardcountymd.gov, with "BUDGET TESTIMONY" in the subject line. From the same link, residents can provide online budget testimony. Those comments are considered public information, and subject to the Maryland Public Information Act.

Ball has planned a second public hearing on the county's budgets in March.