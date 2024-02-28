Howard residents get second chance to comment on county executive's budget plan

Feb. 27—By Sherry Greenfield — sgreenfield@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:February 27, 2024 at 3:41 p.m.| UPDATED:February 27, 2024 at 3:43 p.m.

The public will have another chance to comment on Howard County Executive Calvin Ball's proposed budget for fiscal 2025.

The hearing, intended to allow residents to comment on what county services and institutions should receive funding in the budget that begins July 1, will be held online only at 6 p.m., March 7. As with the first public hearing in December, the second will be live streamed from the Howard County Council's website. The link for the hearing will be listed under Upcoming Events.

"As we continue to develop our FY25 budget, we want to ensure it will be a reflection of our shared goals and priorities," Ball stated in a news release. "This hearing provides an important opportunity for our residents to offer input and make their voices heard.

"While we have faced many challenges, I'm confident Howard County will remain resilient and responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars while advancing the programs that provide the best possible quality of life for all," he stated.

Ball typically holds two budget hearings each year, in December and March. Both hearings give residents the opportunity to share concerns and provide input on priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

"This is your time to make your voices heard on the upcoming budget priorities that we have for entire community," Ball said at the first virtual hearing in December. "Please know there are members on our team, and we are listening."

Ball is scheduled to present a proposed capital construction budget to the county council on April 1; it will include money for school and road construction projects. Ball's final proposed operating budget will be sent to the council by April 20.

The county's budget process allows residents the opportunity to voice their priorities when it comes to funding for public education, police, fire and rescue, libraries, flood mitigation, road improvements and taxes. County agencies also develop and submit their budget requests to Ball for review.

Budget spending could include requests for additional firefighters, new or expanded programs at Howard County Community College, affordable housing, and grants for nonprofits and businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will review Ball's proposed budgets and hold its own series of public hearings and work sessions. Residents will again have opportunities to comment before the council approves both the capital and operating budgets on or before June 1.

Last May the County Council unanimously approved a $2.16 billion operating budget and a $419.1 million capital improvement program for the current fiscal year.

Residents can sign up online to comment during the March 7 hearing by going to www.howardcountymd.gov/budgettestimony.

Speakers who have a document or record to submit along with their testimony should email the file to budgettestimony@howardcountymd.gov, with "BUDGET TESTIMONY" in the subject line. From the same link, residents can provide online budget testimony. Those comments are considered public information and are subject to the Maryland Public Information Act.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—