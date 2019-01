Howard Schultz: A third-party centrist candidate like me could win the presidency in 2020

To become better, we must repair our broken two-party system. To those who say a third choice can't succeed, I say that's as un-American as you can get.

Imagine if our country were more united. If we were stronger, safer, more respected, fair, compassionate and prosperous.

Imagine if more elected leaders collaborated, unselfishly put country over party, and were only beholden to the best ideas that serve the interests of more Americans.

Imagine if our president were tough but not cruel. If he were dignified, told the truth, and was a commonsense problem-solver.

Imagine if our founding ideals of freedom and equality, and the promise of opportunities such as education and jobs, were more fully realized.

Imagine if every voice mattered, and every vote counted, in every state.

These are not outlandish goals but essential conditions for thriving democracy. And they are possible to achieve despite the chaos of our times. I believe this because I’ve spent my life trying to reimagine better futures — for myself, for the company I led, and for people in communities.

Today, I ask you to join me in imagining a better America.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz More

Becoming better begins by repairing our broken two-party system, which is why I am seriously considering running for president of the United States as a centrist independent. I will spend the next few months deciding by traveling the country, and listening to my fellow Americans.

I already believe that the idea of a third choice will resonate.

Our two parties are not working for most Americans. Sixty-six percent of likely voters say “neither party is really representing my needs or interests,” according to a recent No Labels/HarrisX poll.

I have met so many people who feel frustrated and ignored because the party they once proudly embraced now embraces extreme ideologies and revenge politics over sensible solutions and collaborative problem-solving. Polarization and divisiveness among Republicans and Democrats are spoiling the potential of our country, making it possible for a new choice to emerge.

Americans want something besides partisanship

Millions of voters already crave a better choice. Fifty-seven percent of Americans say a “third major party is needed,” according to Gallup. It’s even higher among millennials. Gallup also reports that 39 percent of Americans already identify as independents. While independent voices are diverse, they have in common a dissatisfaction with the status quo, and a desire to fix it.

A formidable third choice for president also has a chance to succeed for the first time since George Washington because this precise moment in history is uniquely perilous, and brimming with possibility. The toxic mix of social and fiscal challenges, extreme ideological divisions and political dysfunction threatens to deteriorate the greatest democracy in human history. How can elected officials solve complex problems such as unaffordable health care, a crumbling national infrastructure, a debilitating national debt, unequal access to education and employment, and disappearing middle-class jobs if our leaders cannot hold a productive conversation — or keep the government open?

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history that ended Friday was an unnecessary event that put thousands of workers and their families in financial straits, proving that many in our political class are more interested in fighting each other than working for the people they represent.

The 2020 election gives us an exciting opportunity to stop this chaos. Donald Trump is unfit for office and must not be president for four more years. A successful run by a centrist independent could do more than replace him, but simultaneously fix a broken system that prioritizes the needs of the special interests over the interests of working Americans.