Howard Stern recalls antisemitism after Ye's Chris Cuomo interview: 'Chains hitting me'

Entertainment industry super-agent Ari Emanuel is asking businesses to stop working with Kanye West after the artist’s recent, controversial comments about Jewish people. “Apple (AAPL) and Spotify (SPOT) which host West’s music, whoever organizes West’s tours, and Adidas (XE:ADS) which collaborates with West on his fashion line, should all stop working with him,” Emanuel, co-CEO of the media and talent agency Endeavor, wrote in a Wednesday op-ed for the Financial Times. West, who now goes by the name Ye, recently tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”