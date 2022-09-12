Howard Stern and Rosie O’Donnell disagree on Trump’s future

NEW YORK — Howard Stern hosted comedian Rosie O’Donnell on his SIRIUS XM show Monday, where it didn’t take long for the two of them to gang up on mutual foe Donald Trump. While they share a distaste for the former president, the Long Island-bred comics are divided on whether or not he’ll return to the White House in 2024.

“He’s gonna’ run again, absolutely,” Stern declared.

That followed O’Donnell asking Stern if he thought Trump would be indicted in any of the investigations that began after the 76-year-old Queens native left office in 2021. While Stern doesn’t think Trump will go to jail, O’Donnell doesn’t see him going back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I don’t think he is,” O’Donnell said. “I don’t think he’ll win.”

The “A League of Their Own” star was famously mocked by Trump during a presidential debate in 2016 where moderator Megyn Kelly criticized the GOP candidate for calling women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs” and other pejoratives.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump responded.

O’Donnell said Monday that in addition to thinking Trump has no shot at winning reelection, she also believes that despite all their bluster, Trump loyalists took their best shot at seizing power by force during their Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and won’t engage in violence against their country again for the 45th president’s sake. But O’Donnell had also predicted incorrectly on Twitter that “he will never be president.”

According to Stern, who was friendly with Trump for several decades, the reality TV star-turned-political powerhouse is already getting everything he wants.

“Boy, did he get his dream,” Stern said. “I don’t mean being president. As long as I’ve known Donald Trump his dream was to be — a true narcissistic dream — the center of attention. The whole world would be looking at him ... it all came to fruition. It’s all Trump all the time.”

Stern and O’Donnell were on the same page when it comes to actor Will Smith, who infamously slapped comic Chris Rock on live television during the 94th Academy Awards presentation in March. Both comedians claimed they texted Rock immediately after the incident.

“Hold your head up high, that was not you,” O’Donnell said she texted to Rock. “F—k him.”

Stern’s sentiments were similar, though less nuanced.

“That was total bulls—t,” Stern said he texted. “That guy should go f—k himself.”

O’Donnell and Stern both claimed Rock didn’t respond to their consolatory texts.

