Howard Stern says Aaron Rodgers would be thrown out of the NFL 'if there was decency in this world'

Howard Stern isn't holding back against Aaron Rodgers.

The radio host went off on Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers quarterback contracted COVID-19 and was revealed to not be vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite implying in an interview he was. Stern said he was "so worked up" over this situation before laying into "this f---ing guy." While Stern suggested the NFL puts up with "his bulls--t" because he's a "real good football player," he argued Rodgers would be thrown out of the league "if there was decency in this world" because of "what he did to his fellow teammates."

Rodgers was asked in an interview earlier this year if he's been vaccinated against COVID-19, to which he responded, "Yeah, I've been immunized." But he confirmed this week he hasn't received a COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, Rodgers "received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor," NFL.com reports. In a Friday interview on the The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers complained he was being targeted by the "woke mob" for his stance on vaccines, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. to defend his decision not to get vaccinated while suggesting he was concerned the vaccines could cause fertility issues. There is no evidence of this, the CDC has said.

Rodgers also revealed he received COVID-19 advice from podcast host Joe Rogan, a fact Stern mocked.

"You've got doctors who study in medical school," Stern said. "I don't know what has happened to this country."

Stern also suggested that the "next time this f--- head gets injured on the field, they should bring in Joe Rogan to fix the bones." Rodgers has been facing a wave of heavy criticism from numerous commentators in recent days, with Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw saying on Sunday he's "extremely disappointed" in Rodgers because he "lied to everyone."

