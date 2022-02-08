Howard Stern says Joe Rogan's apology should be 'I'm wrong, and go get the vaccine before you die'





Howard Stern has some advice for embattled podcast host Joe Rogan: He should issue an apology saying, "I'm wrong, and go get the vaccine before you die."

The SiriusXM host weighed in on the controversy over COVID-19 misinformation on Spotify's "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"The whole thing with Joe Rogan is so silly to me," Stern told listeners on Tuesday. "Even the apology he just should've said, "You know what? Listen, I'm a comedian... And I have no idea what I'm talking about."

"I have no I have no medical background whatsoever to be telling people what to do with their health," Stern continued.

The Rogan mention on the radio veteran's show came as Stern - a prominent proponent of vaccinations who last year had knocked the Spotify host for pushing ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure - discussed his own consultations with doctors regarding medical care for his elderly mother.

"I'm dealing with my mom and I'm trying to make medical decisions, and I realize I'm not at all qualified to make medical decisions," Stern, 68, said.

Rogan responded to critics last month after Neil Young led a protest against Spotify for what the "Rockin' in the Free World" singer called "fake information about vaccines" and the coronavirus pandemic on "The Joe Rogan Experience." Young and other musicians pulled their music from the streaming giant.

Rogan, whose show boasts a reported 11 million listeners per episode, said he would work to balance "controversial viewpoints" presented on his podcast.

"I don't want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is. I want to show all kinds of opinions so that we can all figure out what's going on and not just about COVID, about everything, about health, about fitness, wellness, the state of the world itself," Rogan said.