Howard Stern says Jon Stewart would ‘win in a slam dunk’ if he ran for president

Howard Stern says Jon Stewart would “win in a slam dunk” if he were to run for president, as he urged the former “Daily Show” host to launch a White House bid on Monday.

If President Biden chose not to run for reelection, Stern said on his eponymous SiriusXM show, then he “figured out who should run for president on the Democratic side.”

“His name is Jon Stewart,” Stern said.

“That guy is so f—ing smart, and bright, and also witty and really measured when he takes on a debate,” Stern told listeners about the Apple TV+ “The Problem with Jon Stewart” host.

“He knows how to talk. And you know, he would work his ass off to be a good president,” Stern, 69, said.

“I’m telling you, he could also win, because people like Jon Stewart,” Stern said, noting how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedic actor before entering the political world.

Praising Stewart’s advocacy work on Capitol Hill, Stern said, “Remember when Jon went to Congress and lobbied for the 9/11 first responders?”

“Watch when he talks to politicians and he confronts them,” Stern said. “Watch the guy. He just makes a lot of good points.”

“He owes it to his country,” Stern said.

“The guy would be terrific and I think he’d do it,” Stern added.

A Stewart representative didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment about Stern’s presidency push.

The 60-year-old Emmy Award winner expressed frustration with lawmakers in the past, saying it was impossible not to consider a political bid after seeing “the shitheads” in Congress.

“It’s sort of like when you get in a car and the one driver’s drunk, and you’re like, ‘Did you ever think about taking the wheel?’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, I did,’” Stewart said in an interview last year.

“I don’t know that I’d have the temperament for it,” he said at the time.

Stewart has rejected calls for him to make a White House run before, tweeting a simple response last year after an op-ed said that he would be “better positioned than nearly anyone else in the Democratic field from the start” in a potential 2024 bid.

“Ummm…No thank you,” he wrote on Twitter.

