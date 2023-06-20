Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified docs: ‘They never betray him. They love him’

Howard Stern is theorizing that former President Trump is “psychologically” attached to the classified documents he retained after leaving the White House, which are now at the center of federal charges against him.

“I think these boxes are what he clings to psychologically,” the SiriusXM host said Monday on his eponymous radio show.

“They never betray him. They love him. The boxes are loyal to him,” Stern said of the 45th president.

“He loves these boxes. Psychologically, he can’t let go of the boxes to the point that now he’s gotten himself in a legal mess,” he said. The radio personality likened Trump to the story that author Alfred Kazin penned in his 1951 book “A Walker in the City.”

In the story, a young Kazin “would walk through the streets of Brooklyn and into Manhattan, and he fell in love with the city and he loved the city in a way that was so sad because he didn’t have a relationship with his parents,” Stern said.

“He didn’t have he didn’t have people in his life. So he turned the city into his lover, in a sense.”

Stern mimicked how a conversation between Trump’s attorneys and the former president might go if they requested that he return the classified materials.

“’No, no, they’re mine! They’re mine! This is my last grip on love. Don’t touch my boxes,’” Stern exclaimed.

The former New York real estate developer was a frequent guest on Stern’s show before entering politics.

In his first interview since being arraigned last week, Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday that he didn’t have time to go through the boxes for material demanded by the federal government.

“I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out,” Trump told Baier. “I don’t want to hand that over to [the National Archives] yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”

“It’s an incredibly avoidable crime,” Stern said ahead of Trump’s interview. The “Howard Stern Comes Again” author had described Trump as a friend in the past, before becoming critical of the ex-commander in chief.

“Literally, this crime carries years and years in prison,” he continued.

Seventy-seven-year-old Trump, Stern said, “had a great life” before the 2016 White House race.

“He’s got money. He had private planes. He’s got whatever his scene was at Mar-a-Lago — I’ve seen that. I’ve walked through Donald Trump’s bedroom — he’s taken me into most intimate areas of Mar-a-Lago. It’s fabulous.”

“Imagine he spent his last years in prison because of some f—ing boxes,” Stern said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.