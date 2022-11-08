Howard Stern warns of 'another Civil War' ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections as he bashes Georgia GOP senate hopeful Herschel Walker

Howard Stern; Herschel Walker. Randy Holmes/Getty Images; Megan Varner/Getty Images

Radio icon Howard Stern warned of "another Civil War" ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections as he bashed Georgia Republican US Senate hopeful Herschel Walker and questioned how anyone could vote for him.

"Some of these candidates that people are actually -- fucking Herschel Walker. Holy fuck. They're saying he's going to win in Georgia. Are you fucking dummies?" Stern said Monday on his Sirius XM radio show.

The shock jock added: "They always talk about another Civil War. I think there is going to be one. I mean, how the fuck could you elect that guy? You got to be outta your fucking skull."

"I don't care what party, what you believe, what you think would be good for America. Would you really vote for this fucking — I don't know what the fuck he is," Stern said of Walker. "I was going to say mental case but I don't even know if that's fair to mental cases."

Walker, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump, is seeking to unseat Democratic rival Sen. Raphael Warnock in the tight Georgia Senate race in the midterm elections.

Recently, Walker's campaign has been rocked by controversies involving two women who have said the pro-life candidate previously pressured them to have abortions.

Walker, a former University of Georgia football legend, has denied the allegations.

Read the original article on Business Insider