Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick Announces His Retirement

After nine years, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick is preparing to step down from his position as President of Howard University (HU).

The historically Black college and university (HBCU) announced the matter earlier this week in a statement made by Dr. Lance C. Morse, Chair of the Howard University Board of Trustees.

Frederick’s retirement won’t go into effect for quite a while, as he merely shared he’d step down sometime within the next two years.

“After 34 years as an integral member of the Howard community—as student, faculty member, administrator, and, over the last nine, as president—Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick (B.S. ’92, M.D. ’94, MBA ’11) recently informed the Howard University Board of Trustees of his plan to retire from the presidency by June 2024, committing to remain in place to ensure a smooth transition of leadership,” the announcement reads.

“We appreciate that Dr. Frederick has given us ample time to find the next great leader of Howard University and remains committed to fulfilling key components of the Howard Forward Strategic Plan,” the statement continued. “Over the next two years, Dr. Frederick will continue to give his undivided attention to advance our collective interests, drive impactful initiatives, and support the people that comprise our growing University community.”

As noted in the announcement, Frederick has had a long history with Howard. He initially attended the HBCU as a student, earning a Bachelor’s in 1992 and a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1994. He went on to earn his Master’s in Business Administration in 2011.

A couple of years later, Frederick became the university’s interim president. He later assumed the full role in 2014, becoming Howard’s 17th President.

Frederick’s nine years as Howard University President haven’t been all smooth sailing, especially over the past seven months.

From the student-led Blackburn Takeover this past fall to the faculty protests in March, Howard has been embroiled in controversy as students and faculty demand better living/working conditions.

Additionally, as Blavity previously reported, medical staff from Howard University Hospital recently went on strike as well.

On top of these demonstrations, the university has been one of many HBCUs throughout the country that has been the target of bomb threats. Howard also recently made headlines over on-campus vandalisms targeting historically Black fraternity and sorority plots.