Howard University unveils the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

Chadwick Boseman Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman's alma mater has unveiled a major honor for the late actor.

Howard University on Wednesday announced it's renaming its College of Fine Arts after Boseman, who died in 2020 following a battle with colon cancer, The Washington Post reported. The Black Panther star was an alum of Howard University, having graduated in 2000 with a bachelor of arts in directing.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick told the Post that prior to his death, Boseman agreed to serve on the fine arts college's board and was also developing a Master's Class series.

"We are very excited," Frederick told the Post. "This is the right thing to do. Chadwick's love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on."

Frederick also said Wednesday that Bob Iger, Disney's executive chair, has "volunteered to lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the art facility and endowment for the college." Howard University noted that when Boseman was a student, he led a protest against absorbing Howard's College of Fine Arts into its College of Arts & Sciences, and "their efforts were not in vain," as in 2018, Howard announced plans to re-establish the College of Fine Arts.

Boseman's family thanked Howard University "for honoring our beloved Chad," adding that he would "be overjoyed by this development," and his widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, said Howard's re-establishment of its College of Fine Arts "ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."

In 2018, Boseman memorably delivered a commencement speech at Howard University, ending it by saying, "As you commence to your paths, press on with pride and press on with purpose. God bless you. I love you, Howard. Howard forever!"