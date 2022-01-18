Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares J.P. ...

Investment company Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, sells Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CEMB, LQDH, HYG, PEP, FLTR, DVY, HUGS,

Added Positions: JPST, VUG, VYM, PFF, VB, EVV, VTV, VTIP, DNL, TIP, SPXX, VFH, VNQ, SPYV, SJNK, HYS, VV, VXUS, INTC, VEU, VXF, SPDW, VTEB, VCIT, SUB, JPM, PGF, EMHY, RMM, RMM, CWB, SRLN, BSV, VOO, BRK.B, ABBV, BBH, VGT, IWM, AOR, MRK, ADBE, SPTM,

Reduced Positions: NUV, PPT, BND, NEAR, VNLA, MINT, PCY, FTSM, GBIL, JKE, AAPL, PBCT, ICSH, SHM, BKLN, BNDX, GSY, AGG, ITA, REM, XBI, IWF, IWD, T, YYY, ITB, FLOT, EES, FINS, SQ, GOOG, BXMX, MSFT, LMT, PG, NFLX, BMY,

Sold Out: LMBS, PSK, SPCE,





These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Wealth Management, LLC

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 120,246 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 33,932 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 91,689 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 33,078 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 74,238 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.95%

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)





Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.837800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)





Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)





Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)





Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)





Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.304900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)





Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)



Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.449700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 122,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)



Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)



Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.

Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)



Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)



Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9.





