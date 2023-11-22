Howard Webb’s ‘clamp down’ is a smoke screen of old notes

Howard Webb’s supposed clamp down on dissent is nothing more than a smoke screen to hide the fact that the standard of officiating in the Premier League is in decline.

At this week’s Premier League meeting, Webb reiterated the point of cracking down on players showing imaginary yellow cards and arguing with the referee over their decisions.

Prior to the start of the season, Webb outlined a number courses of action at the annual PGMOL conference under the heading of: Value, respect and protecting the reputation of the game.

He highlighted clamping down on dissent from players and managers in this address and in fairness referees have attempted to do so.

In my time it was natural to caution acts of dissent from players and we would report to the FA when three or more players surrounded us on the pitch to prompt action.

However, this new attempt to eradicate dissent as well as time-wasting in the Premier League by dishing out yellow cards like confetti has seen a huge rise in cautions and suspensions, but referees are still struggling to keep a lid on things.

During my time in office the average was three yellows per game, but officials are now averaging 4.8 per game this season.

Hardline approach will only cause more yellow cards

Anthony Taylor averages 5.5 per game, Stuart Attwell is at 5.86, while Darren England has dished out 15 yellow cards in just two games he has refereed this season.

These sort of numbers would point to the caution serving as a deterrent to players and they eventually coming down, but this has not been the case.

Recently we have seen Var incidents in the top-flight which have even seen clubs put out statements to back their manager in questioning the integrity of officiating in the game and it is this onslaught that has left Webb needing to go over old notes to try and divert attention.

This hardline approach has created a vicious circle as standards are currently not good enough in the league, which prompts managers and players to vent their built-up frustrations towards officials, which leads to more yellow cards and dissent.

In order for mutual respect to be restored between officials, players and managers, Webb needs to address the systemic problem at the root of the issues we are currently seeing in the Premier League.

A start would be setting out a clear line of communication between Var officials and on-field referees, as going back to his hardline approach on particular aspects of the game, which he has already outlined this summer, will only ruffle more feathers and become a catalyst for more suspensions and yellow cards.

